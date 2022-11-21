Dan Cosgrove Raises Money for Electric Vehicle to Transport Animals

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is looking for your help getting an electric vehicle to transport animals to and from their shelter.

The shelter said the goal is to "safely and effectively save animals," including transportation to veterinary appointments, adoption events, home meet and greets, and more.

They're raising money to buy a 2023 Kia Niro. This comes as the shelter undergoes a major upgrade due to overcrowding. Some of the upgrades being made include expanding parking and a larger common space.

"This vehicle will allow the staff to have all the necessary safety features that we need while out on calls during the day and in the middle of the night," the animal shelter said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They went on to say that they've had inadequate vehicles in the past. The shelter was able to receive a grant and fundraise, which will help them buy the vehicle.

Some of the vehicle's features include a large back area to safely transport animals who are hit by a car, using an animal stretcher. The vehicle is low enough to the ground so that volunteers can easily place a hurt animal in the back.

It can also travel 250 miles before needing to be recharged.

"This vehicle will not only allow us to safely and efficiently transport our animals, but it will also allow our shelter a vehicle that is not constantly in the shop for maintenance," they said in a press release.

Any donations given will be matched by Sustainable CT, up to $15,000. Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said you can help by donating, sharing on social media, or telling others.

Anyone who'd like to make a donation can mail it or drop it off at 11 Cherry Hill Road in Branford. There will also be a fundraiser called "Our Home for the Holidays" on Nov. 28 at Home Restaurant. You can buy tickets and donate here.

The drive ends on Dec. 5.