Danbury City Council Votes to Name Sewer Plant After Comedian John Oliver: Mayor

The Danbury City Council voted to rename the city's sewer plant after John Oliver, according to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

Oliver previously vowed to donate $55,000 to charity if officials followed through on the joke to rename its sewage treatment plant after him.

Danbury City Council votes to name City Sewer Plant after @iamjohnoliver! Booh Yah! #DanburyPride — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) October 8, 2020

The back and forth between the two started when Oliver took some shots at Boughton on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight."

During a segment on his Aug. 16 show on racial disparities in the jury selection process, Oliver mentioned issues that years ago accidentally left residents of Hartford and New Britain off jury pool lists. It was during his explanation of what happened that he decided to zero in on Danbury.

"If you're going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury?" Oliver said.

He then listed a series of positive aspects of Danbury, including its "charming railway museum," Hearthstone Castle, and he even pointed out that in 2015 USA Today ranked Danbury as the No. 2 U.S. city to live in.

The following week, Boughton announced a plan to name the city's sewage treatment facility as the "John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant."

"Because it's full of c**p, just like you, John," Boughton said in a Facebook post.