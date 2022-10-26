danbury

Danbury City Employee Injured After Being Dragged by Car at Construction Site

A Danbury city official was hurt after being dragged by a car at a construction site Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. Officers were called to King Street after getting a report that a person had been hit by a car.

Investigators said a City of Danbury employee was working in the area, where eastbound traffic was being detoured.

A driver allegedly pulled up to the construction site and yelled profanities at one of the workers. Authorities said when the driver was told he couldn't go through, he became angry and drove towards it.

The city employee told police that he thought he was going to be hit, so he grabbed onto the car and was dragged more than 40 feet down the road.

The employee has minor injuries. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and he faces charges including criminal mischief, assault, breach of peace, reckless driving, endangering a highway worker, and more.

"Unfortunately, construction is sometimes unavoidable when you're behind the wheel. While it's easy to get frustrated, it's important to follow the rules of the road," police said in a statement.

"The Danbury Police Department wants to remind the community to always have patience, use caution and reduce speed when traveling in work zones," police continued.

