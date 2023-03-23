Danbury Dance Instructor Charged With Luring, Debauching Morals of a Child

A dance instructor from Danbury has been arrested and charged in New Jersey with luring and debauching the morals of a child. Police continue to investigate and they are asking parents to contact them if their children received inappropriate communications from one of several social media accounts.

Danbury police said they assisted members of the Bergen County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office in the arrest of 28-year-old Edison Bueno-Tenempaguay, of Danbury, on March 17.

The investigation started when members of the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Cyber Crimes Unit received information this month that a child from Bergen County was being engaged in conversations on social media with a man.

Some of the conversations were sexually explicit, police said, and the man attempted to arrange to meet in person and described sexual acts he planned on performing upon the child.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said Bueno-Tenempaguay also instructed the child to send sexually explicit photos and shared sexually explicit digital files with the child.

Bueno-Tenempaguay was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his residence on March 17 and he was charged with second-degree luring and third-degree debauching the morals of a child.

He was brought to the Bridgeport Correctional Center pending extradition to New Jersey.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and ask parents to contact the Danbury police department if their child received inappropriate communications from Bueno-Tenempaguay or from the following social media accounts.

1glamorouspiti

$GlamorousPiti

pitinice20

edison20000009

You can contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611 or send an anonymous text tip.

Text the keyword DANBURYPD and your message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the online web tip form.