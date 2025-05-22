Danbury

Danbury man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

NBC Connecticut

A Danbury man won $2 million on a scratch ticket.

He bought the ticket for the “$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier” scratch game at J & R White Street Citgo on White Street in Danbury.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The CT Lottery said he originally stopped in to play keno, but bought a few scratch tickets while he was there.

He said he’s won a few larger prizes in the past and considers himself lucky, according to the CT Lottery.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Now he plans to use his winnings to start over after facing some personal hardships and his first goal is to stop renting and become a homeowner, the CT Lottery said. He also wants to travel and explore South America.

J & R White Street Citgo will get a  $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The store sold winning $10,000 Mega Millions and $10,000 Play4 tickets this year and a $20,000 scratch game winner last November.

Local

Manchester 2 hours ago

Firefighters, police officers rescue kittens from drain in Manchester

Norwich 2 hours ago

Possible solutions to Yantic River flooding discussed during Norwich open house

In 2023, the store also sold a winning $10,000 Play4 ticket and a $100,000 Cash5 ticket, the lottery said.

The CT Lottery said there is still one top prize remaining in the "$2,000,000 MEGA MULTIPLIER” game.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us