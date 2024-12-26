Danbury

Danbury police search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

Danbury Police

Police are searching for the driver they say hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Christmas in Danbury.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Avenue, according to police.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding officers found an injured person lying on the sidewalk.

The driver took off from the scene, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a silver Toyota Prius in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may have seen the Prius is asked to call Sgt. Wakeman or Officer Wolen at (203) 797-2157.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us