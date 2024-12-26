Danbury police search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

Police are searching for the driver they say hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Christmas in Danbury.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Avenue, according to police.

Responding officers found an injured person lying on the sidewalk.

The driver took off from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a silver Toyota Prius in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may have seen the Prius is asked to call Sgt. Wakeman or Officer Wolen at (203) 797-2157.