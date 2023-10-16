Danbury postmaster accused of bribery, kickbacks and embezzlement pleads guilty

The postmaster of the Danbury Post Office who was accused of taking kickbacks and embezzling from the United States Postal Service has pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Ephrem Nguyen, 50, who is formerly of Brookfield and now lives in Quincy, Massachusetts, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in U.S. District in Bridgeport to a fraud offense stemming from a bribery, kickback, and embezzlement scheme he was accused of while serving as the Postmaster of the Danbury Post Office, according to federal officials.

In all, he is accused of defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $875,000.

A news release from the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Nguyen served as the postmaster of the Danbury Post Office and some of his responsibilities included supervising the maintenance and repair of all equipment, facilities and vehicles assigned to the post office.

In November 2020, he required that all Danbury Post Office vehicle maintenance and repair work be done by a certain vendor, even though he knew that another vendor already had a contract with the Danbury Post Office for the services, according to U.S. Postal Service.

Nguyen also demanded that the vendor provide free vehicle maintenance and repairs for himself, one of his children, a U.S. Postal Service employee and an employee of Nguyen’s personal business, according to federal officials.

They said Nguyen solicited and received $90,000 in cash bribes from the vendor in 2022, causing the United Stated Postal Service to overpay for vehicle maintenance and repair, which Nguyen characterized as a “raise.”

Between January 2022 and February 2023, Nguyen was also accused of using U.S. Postal Service credit cards to pay the vendor more than $1 million – around $760,000 more than necessary to pay for legitimate maintenance and repair work, federal officials said.

Nguyen was also accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from the Postal Service by using his work credit cards to rent vehicles for personal use for himself and others and approving more than $8,000 in fraudulent travel expense reimbursement claims for a co-worker.

Nguyen was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.