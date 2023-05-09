Newtown

Danbury Resident Killed in Newtown Crash

newtown police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 26-year-old Danbury resident has died after a crash in Newtown, according to police.

Police said the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was on South Main Street, went off the road and hit a tree just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Both people in the pickup were taken to the hospital and the passenger, 26-year-old Paltin Loja, of Danbury, later died, police said.

The Newtown Detective Bureau and Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Witnesses are asked to call Detective Chelsea Harold at 203-270-4237.

