Danbury Resident Killed in Newtown Crash

A 26-year-old Danbury resident has died after a crash in Newtown, according to police.

Police said the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was on South Main Street, went off the road and hit a tree just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Both people in the pickup were taken to the hospital and the passenger, 26-year-old Paltin Loja, of Danbury, later died, police said.

The Newtown Detective Bureau and Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Witnesses are asked to call Detective Chelsea Harold at 203-270-4237.