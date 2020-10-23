Danbury Schools to Stay Remote, Postponing Original Plans for In-Person Learning

Danbury city officials announced Friday night that all schools will remain remote due to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

In an announcement Friday, the district announced they were postponing plans to restart some in-person classes, which were originally scheduled for Monday, October 26. Instead, students will continue remote learning.

The SATs scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 have also been canceled.

Breakfast and lunch will still be available for pickup Monday through Friday at all schools from noon to 2 p.m.

"We are closely monitoring this situation and working with the Mayor, Department of Public Health and medical advisors and will provide you with updates as we know more. Please know as a district we are committed to returning to in-person learning as soon as the community conditions allow us to safely do so. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your building administrator," school officials wrote in a statement to the community.

In late August, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has declared a COVID-19 alert for the city following a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Because of that spike, the district started under an all-remote learning model. The plan was to ultimately move from all virtual to a hybrid model, and eventually back to in-person learning.

At the time of the alert the city also took steps like setting up more COVID-19 testing sites and closing athletic fields.