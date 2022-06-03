Danbury Teacher Arrested on Sex Assault Charges: Police

A Danbury teacher was arrested on sexual assault charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a female student, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials said Salvatore Maimone, 41, was taken into custody without incident at his home in Watertown. He's a teacher at Henry Abbott Technical High School.

Western District Major Crimes detectives were granted an arrest warrant and he was ultimately arrested on May 13.

Maimone faces charges including second-degree sexual assault, second-degree stalking and interfering with an officer. He posted a $200,000 bond, police said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the school for comment but has not yet heard back.