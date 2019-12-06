Danbury Teen Accused of Sending Threatening Texts

A 17-year-old from Danbury is accused of sending threatening texts to students at Danbury High School.

Danbury police said on November 26 they received multiple calls reporting threatening texts sent to students. The texts said the students should not go to school the following day because if they did, they would be shot.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old Danbury resident. He was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree breach of peace.

Due to his age, the suspect’s name was not released.

Danbury police and school officials are working together to ensure the safety of the high school and all other schools.