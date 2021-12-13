danbury

Danbury Volunteer Kids Coach Arrested on Drug Charges

A volunteer youth coach with the Danbury Police Activities League was arrested on drug-related charges.

In a statement, the league said they find the nature of the accusations to be extremely serious and disconcerting.

The coach has been relieved of all coaching duties effective immediately.

The league reiterated that their mission is to provide children with a "safe and healthy alternative to drugs, violence and crime."

They say they're working with the police department regarding the matter.

To see the league's statement, click here. For more about PAL, click here.

