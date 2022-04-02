UConn

Dancing for a Cause: Students Raise Money for Connecticut Children's at HuskyTHON

NBC Connecticut

The University of Connecticut's annual HuskyTHON event is underway, with a goal of raising money for Connecticut Children's.

Participants dance for 18 hours straight for the cause. HuskyTHON said at least 3,500 students are in attendance

"In the last nine hours that we have spent dancing, 6,075 children have entered a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, including Connecticut Children’s," HuskyTHON said on Facebook.

This year, they're celebrating a particularly special day; 26 years ago to the day, Connecticut Children's opened its doors. Since then, they've been helping children across the state by providing life-saving care.

"One day, through our efforts to change kids’ health, every child will have the opportunity to just be a kid," they continued.

Last year, over $1 million was raised to support children with life-threatening illnesses across Connecticut. HuskyTHON has been going strong since 1999.

The event will run through 12 a.m.

