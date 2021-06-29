Dangerous Car Conditions Amid High Heat

Stepping outside on a day like today is hot enough as is. But if you have to get in your car, the heat is really on. The University of San Francisco released data on how quickly cars can reach dangerous temperatures.

A couple tips to keep in mind are to park in the shade or a garage if you can; sunshade can help keep the temperature inside your car down. You can also keep your car steering wheel cool by throwing a towel over it. As well, you should never leave children or pets in a car, even for a short amount of time.

Here are additional safety tips from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration:

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. When a child is left in a hot vehicle, that child’s temperature can rise quickly – and they could die within minutes.

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees.

A child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

In 2020, 25 children died of vehicular heatstroke.

In 2018 and 2019, we saw a record number of hot car deaths – 53 children died each year - the most in at least 20 according to noheatstroke.org.

On hot and humid days, it may feel warmer than it actually is. Keep in mind that when high dew points combine with high humidity, your body can't cool itself down as effectively because your sweat doesn't evaporate as readily as it would if the air was dry.

With heat index values in the triple digits once again tomorrow, a heat advisory has been issued for the entire state through Wednesday evening.