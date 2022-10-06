Dangerous Strain of Bird Flu Detected in New Haven County

The state Department of Agriculture said the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock in New Haven County.

Officials said the flock consists of turkeys, guinea fowl and chickens. The animals are pets and aren't commercial property.

The positive avian flu results were detected on Oct. 4. Dept. of Agriculture officials said they're advising all poultry owners and producers to remain vigilant in protecting their flocks against avian flu.

“Detections in backyard and commercial flocks are increasing around the U.S. and Canada,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Jane Lewis. “This comes as wild birds begin their annual migration south. It is imperative that anyone involved with poultry production review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.”

The disease is described as highly contagious and often fatal for chickens. Human infections with bird flu are rare and usually accompanied by prolonged exposure to sick or dead birds, according to the CDC, but are mostly fatal when they do happen.

The property has been quarantined and the flock has been depopulated to prevent further spread of the disease, according to officials.

The virus was initially detected in a backyard non-commercial flock in New London County in March. Officials said there have been multiple other confirmed avian flu cases since then within wild birds, primarily waterfowl and raptors.

“Continued adherence to stringent protocols will ensure the safety and viability of Connecticut’s diverse poultry industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Our state ranks first in New England for egg production and this serves as a reminder that we must all work together to protect our birds.”

