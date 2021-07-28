Danielson Contractor Responds to DCP Investigation

A company that is the subject of a Department of Consumer Protection investigation is responding to the concerns raised and has created a hotline where any unsatisfied customers can reach out.

CT Heat Pros LLC told NBC Connecticut they came up with a plan to address customer complaints after DCP posted an announcement asking the public to reach out with concerns about the business, specifically surrounding the installation of heating and cooling systems. According to that DCP announcement, the agency has received at least 27 complaints about work done by the company and owner Justin Lanno since January.

The company has disputed the number of complaints. In a statement released Wednesday, Lanno said "we recognize that we have not been perfect as we grow and it is important to us that we address these concerns and make things right to our greatly valued customers."

Lanno said the hotline can be called or texted at 860-917-5389 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers should expect a response within 24 hours, he said, and any necessary refunds should be processed with 24 hours.

"We want to express how much we love and appreciate our community here in North East CT. Our efforts to help this community will continue as we push forward to into A new chapter of our company under new management. We want to thank all of our customers for their continued support as we grow.We also want to apologize to any customers who weren’t able to get the service we strive to give on every single job," the company said in a statement.

DCP reminds the public to always do your homework before hiring a contractor to do any work at your home. Workers who install heating, piping, cooling, and duct work must be licensed through DCP, and customers can request to see the licenses and apprenticeship cards of the installers at their home. Permits are also required for some work, with specifics available by town.

You can file a complaint with DCP by emailing dcp.investigations@ct.gov or calling 860-713-6180. Consumers may also file a complaint online or chat directly with a member of the DCP Complaint Center by visiting ct.gov/DCP and clicking “File a Complaint.”