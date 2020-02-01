Danielson Man Killed, Teen Injured in Crash in Killingly

A man from Danielson has died and a teenager is injured after a crash in Killingly on Friday night.

State police said 43-year-old Jeffrey Ward, of Danielson, was driving west on Route 6 in Killingly around 4:15 p.m. while another vehicle was driving eastbound on the same road.

Investigators said Ward's vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and hit the vehicle that was driving eastbound.

Ward's vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest in the westbound lane, authorities said.

According to police, Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old passenger in his vehicle was transported to Day Kimball Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and waited for state police to arrive, investigators added.

The investigation is ongoing.