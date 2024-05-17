Darien

Video shows four suspects break into Darien jewelry store: police

By Bryan Mercer

Police in Darien have opened an investigation into a reported burglary at a jewelry store on Post Road.

On Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m., police say four suspects wearing masks and gloves broke into David Harvey Jewelers on Route 1.

Released surveillance video shows the glass of the front door being broken and people entering the store:

Darien Police provided the video, saying they found scattered jewelry on the sidewalk and across the floor, and smashed display cases inside the store.

Police say a sledgehammer was used to break the glass door.

The Darien Police Department says it's investigating the incident and is asking the public to contact detectives with any information related to the reported burglary.

