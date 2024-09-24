Darien welcomes home two-time Paralympic silver medalist

The town of Darien welcomed home its Paralympic medalist Ali Truwit on Monday, celebrating her triumph in the face of adversity.

Truwit was bitten by a shark last year while on vacation celebrating her graduation from Yale University. A year later, she represented the United States in Paris, France.

The 24-year-old earned a silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke, and a second silver in the 400-meter freestyle.

On Monday, town leaders declared Sept. 23, 2024 Ali Truwit Day in the town of Darien, while Truwit watched on, wearing her silver medals and part of her Olympic uniform.

“This homecoming is – it’s hard to put into words,” Truwit said. “The support is truly what’s gotten me here, and to think about the fact that, Monday at 4 p.m., we have this many people out here to support me and welcome me home just gives me chills to think about.”

Among those celebrating Monday were Truwit’s family, friends and her coach Jamie Barone.

“Every time she swam over the course of the last year, she improved,” Barone said. “That just speaks to her work ethic, her determination, and her ability to persevere through many unforeseen obstacles.”

“If you had told me that the strongest warrior I was ever gonna meet was a bubbly 24-year-old from Darien, Connecticut a year ago, I would have said you’re crazy. She just fought a battle against herself ferociously and I couldn’t be more proud,” Barone continued.

One of those obstacles was the underwater camera that follows the athletes at the Paralympics. Truwit’s body had a trauma response, thinking it was a shark. But she powered through it.

“She did it, and she once again proved nothing was gonna stop her. I couldn’t do it. I don’t know how she keeps doing it, but she does,” Truwit’s mom Jody said. “She had about three days to kind of set herself straight again, or as straight as she could, and you know, her first race we were all just honestly praying, not that she would medal, that it would go OK.”

Truwit credits her support system with getting her through.

“For me, it was reminding myself that a lot of this year has been me facing fear and overcoming PTSD, and so I’ve done it before, and I can do it again,” Truwit said. “I had 60 family and friends in the stands cheering for me in Paris, so to be able to walk out to that and look up in the stands and see them before I race, put my mind at ease about all those other fears about reliving some trauma.”

As for what’s next, Truwit said she’s taking up running, and has talked her coach into joining her.

Her new endeavor is a foundation she started called Stronger Than You Think.

“One of the efforts of the foundation is going to be providing people with prosthetics, because they’re really expensive I’ve learned in this journey. The day that I get to give, my foundation gets to give its first prosthetic leg to someone is going to be the most special day," Truwit said.

To donate to the foundation, click here.