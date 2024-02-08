Data breach at Connecticut College

Connecticut College has brought in cybersecurity experts to investigate a data security incident that might have compromised files in the college's computer system, including social security numbers.

The college first detected unauthorized activity over a year ago in March 2023, according to a release from today.

Afterwards, officials notified law enforcement and began an investigation into what personal information was involved in the breach.

Social security numbers, credit files and medical information may be involved in the breach. The college "has no evidence that any personal information has been or will be misused as a direct result of this incident," according to the release.

The college is now in the process of notifying those whose information was involved and are offering complimentary credit monitoring services. Officials have set up a response line for anyone who has questions at (888) 368-7295.