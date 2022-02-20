DATTCO Ends 2 Commuter Bus Service Routes to Hartford

Some people who rely on a private bus line to get to and from Hartford will need to make different plans for their commutes starting this week. Bus company DATTCO has canceled some of its routes that have been around for decades.

Back in September, after a decades-long run, DATTCO and the state Dept. of Transportation couldn't make an agreement.

According to DATTCO, the disagreement came in getting raises for the drivers. Since September, DATTCO has been paying out of pocket to foot the bill for the service, but with raised prices in fuel, driver shortages and competitive pay, the company said it can no longer afford to carry the burden and it is making an impact.

Commuters who rely on a bus service to and from Hartford won't have a ride beginning Monday.

"We don’t know what to do. We feel abandoned," said Theresa Kruczek, of Deep River.

"We’ve worked all through the pandemic and the drivers are awesome," added Holly Scalzo, of Old Saybrook.

In response, the Dept. of Transportation provided a statement saying in part: "We are hopeful the service provider will renew the contract so these services can be renewed.”

DOT emphasizes that providing accessible transportation is a top priority, but in lieu of the suspension of the service, people should contact their customer service line to learn about alternate transportation options.