DATTCO Suspends Bus Service From New Hartford After Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

DATTCO has suspended school bus service from its New Hartford bus yard after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Monday.

Company officials said the two employees both work out of the New Hartford location and learned of the test results within the last 36 hours. Both employees are in quarantine and all other employees at the location will be offered testing.

Bus service from the New Hartford location is suspended for the next two days. DATTCO said it is working with the affected school districts and local health departments to determine next steps.

"We appreciate the cooperation of our school districts and our dedicated employees during this precautionary process," Cliff Gibson, DATTCO chief operating officer, said in a statement Monday.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Region 7 school district for comment.

