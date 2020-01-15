Daughter of Waterbury Mayor Involved in Holy Cross Team Van Crash in Florida

The College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was involved in a serious crash in Vero Beach, Florida Wednesday and one of the rowers involved is the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

The mayor’s office said the mayor’s daughter, Maggie O’Leary, has spoken with her parents and the mayor is heading to Florida.

One Holy Cross rower, 22-year-old Grace Rett, was killed in the crash, according to the statement from the school.

The biography of Rett on the Holy Cross website says she attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson.

Mayor O’Leary’s office issued a statement about the crash.

“This morning, Maggie O’Leary and members of the College of the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team were involved in a car accident. Maggie has spoken with her parents. Mayor O’Leary is on his way to Florida to be with his daughter. The thoughts and prayers of Mayor O’Leary’s Office, and the entire City of Waterbury are with Maggie, the O’Leary family, and the College of the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from the mayor’s office says.

United States Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said Maggie O’Leary was one of her interns and she is offering thoughts and prayers to the O’Leary family.

“A few moments ago, I learned of the terrible accident in Florida suffered by the College of the Holy Cross’ Women’s Rowing Team, including Maggie O’Leary. Maggie worked as an intern in my office and alongside me at various community service events. During the course of her internship, she assisted constituents with casework and attended events on my behalf. Maggie is a true leader and as her capstone project, she organized and led an amazing event with Girls Inc. in support of female empowerment and self-defense skills for women,” Hayes said in a statement.



“I join my staff in sending our thoughts and prayers to Maggie. She will always be part of our family,” the statement goes on to say.