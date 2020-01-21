Daughter of Waterbury Mayor Released from Hospital After Holy Cross Team Van Crash

Maggie O’Leary, the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary, has been released from the hospital after being injured when a van carrying the College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was involved in a serious crash in Vero Beach, Florida last Wednesday.

The mayor headed to Florida to be with his daughter after the crash and they are returning to Waterbury today, according to his office.

"With gratitude — Thank you for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers for my daughter Maggie, my family, and the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team. It has meant so much to my entire family," Mayor O'Leary posted on Facebook Monday.

"I ask that you continue to pray for all of those injured in last week’s terrible accident. Please especially continue to hold the family of Grace Rett in your hearts and deepest sympathy," the statement goes on to say.

Geace Rett, a 20-year-old Holy Cross sophomore from Uxbridge, Mass. was killed in the crash.

The biography of Rett on the Holy Cross website says she attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson. The school issued a statement on her passing:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Grace Rett. She made a tremendous and lasting impact on our community over her four years in all arenas: academics, athletics, arts, and campus ministry. Grace and the entire Rett family remain in our prayers."

Several Holy Cross rowers, including O'Leary and Maegan Moriarty, of Old Lyme as well as a coach and the driver of the truck, were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Moriarty was released from the hospital on Thursday evening.

Maggie O'Leary is a freshman at Holy Cross.

After learning about the crash, United States Congresswoman Jahana Hayes offered prayers to the O'Leary family and said Maggie had worked as one of her interns.

“A few moments ago, I learned of the terrible accident in Florida suffered by the College of the Holy Cross’ Women’s Rowing Team, including Maggie O’Leary. Maggie worked as an intern in my office and alongside me at various community service events. During the course of her internship, she assisted constituents with casework and attended events on my behalf. Maggie is a true leader and as her capstone project, she organized and led an amazing event with Girls Inc. in support of female empowerment and self-defense skills for women,” Hayes said in a statement posted on Facebook last week.



“I join my staff in sending our thoughts and prayers to Maggie. She will always be part of our family,” the statement goes on to say.