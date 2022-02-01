Xfinity Theatre

Dave Matthews Band North American Summer Tour Coming to Hartford

Dave Matthews performs onstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Dave Matthews Band North American summer tour is coming to Hartford.

The tour kicks off May 11 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center at the University of Texas. The tour goes through May and wraps up at the end of September in Las Angeles, California. It will be coming to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on June 18.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, Feb 25 at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets and concert dates visit https://www.davematthewsband.com/.

This article tagged under:

Xfinity Theatre
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us