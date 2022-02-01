Dave Matthews Band North American Summer Tour Coming to Hartford

The Dave Matthews Band North American summer tour is coming to Hartford.

The tour kicks off May 11 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center at the University of Texas. The tour goes through May and wraps up at the end of September in Las Angeles, California. It will be coming to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on June 18.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, Feb 25 at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets and concert dates visit https://www.davematthewsband.com/.