Day-long storm downs power lines and trees across the state

A storm is on its way out of Connecticut. As of 11 p.m., Eversource showed about 1,700 power outages.

In Haddam, fire crews say a power line came down on a school bus on Maple Avenue West with 13 students and a bus driver inside.

Eversource was called in to remove it, so the students could evacuate and reunite with their parents.

Luckily, fire crews say no one was injured.

Up the street on Turkey Hill Road, there was another downed wire, causing a tree to spark.

Down by the shoreline, people were met with waves and rain.

"I don't think I’ve ever seen the waves be this big before,” Carolynne Kelly, of Old Saybrook, said.

"Not letting it impede my regular routine,” John Moore, of Mystic, said.

"Don't let it dump on your mood, right?” John Sim, of Noank, said.

Other areas like Putnam and Tolland had trees come down, too.

It’s kept utility crews busy all day and night responding to these outages.

Norwich Public Utilities fixed up a large outage impacting 600 customers earlier in the evening and wrapped up another outage impacting 50 people around 10 p.m.

“If you see a wire that’s come down you have to assume its energized and potentially a lethal hazard. Stay away from a downed wire,” Chris Riley, of Norwich Public Utilities, said. "If you lose power, don’t lose patience. We're going to do what we can to get the lights back on quickly."

Utilities encourage people to report their outages, and to not assume someone else already has.