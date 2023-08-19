Days before Boston couple set to marry in Italy, their dog ate the groom's passport

Ruh roh!

With less than two weeks to go until a Boston couple ties the knot in Italy, there's one big problem...their dog ate the groom's passport.

After years of wedding planning, Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri are facing a problem they never could have planned for.

"It was not good, like it was very stressful," the bride-to-be said Saturday.

The couple went to City Hall on Thursday to get their marriage license and letter of intent, and then they went out to dinner. When they got back to their South Boston home, a nightmare was unfolding before their eyes; their 1.5-year-old golden retriever was eating his own dinner -- Frattaroli's passport.

"Chickie" bit out the first four pages of the passport, several back pages and a stamp from Mexico where the couple got engaged a few years ago.

"All of his personal information -- completely torn up, his picture page was torn up, the barcode on the back of the passport was torn up," Mazri said. "That's when we really knew we were in for it and it wasn't going to be good."

With no appointments available in the New England area to try to get a new passport -- and time quickly running out -- the couple started reaching out to lawmakers.

"Sent out an email to Congressman Lynch's office, then got in touch with Sen. Markey, their staffs have both been incredible, super communicative," Frattaroli said. "But ultimately it really comes down to the State Department and the passport office.

Trying to stay positive, Mazri is hopeful somehow they'll still be able to pull off the wedding of their dreams abroad.

"I'm not allowing myself to even think Plan B. There's no other option for me," she said. "We are going to Italy on Friday one way or the other."