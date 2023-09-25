Days of rain watering down businesses

It has been a soggy, few days here in Connecticut. The weather wiped out quite a few weekend plans, and in the process has also impacted some businesses.

As rain pelted the sidewalk along West Hartford’s LaSalle Road Monday, there were more puddles than people. With its ‘restaurant row’ atmosphere, it’s an area that is normally pretty popular this time of year. Yet the outdoor dining scene was non-existent, as it had been most of the weekend, forcing restaurants to adjust.

“We just have to modify that and make sure we watch our reservations and make sure we don’t overbook and plan things accordingly,” said Restaurant Bricco manager Keith Rocheleau.

Restaurant Bricco had its usual busy lunch crowd Monday, as patrons filled the dining room. The weekend’s rush, however, may have been bigger had outdoor seating been available.

“We probably would’ve done a lot more numbers, a lot more guests -- if we had full access,” said Rocheleau.

Like restaurants, golf courses were quiet Monday too, with some fairways partially submerged. The impact on business though goes well beyond that. Several traditional community fairs were impacted too, still some hardy folks would not be denied.

“We hit up the Durham Fair (Sunday),” said New Britain’s Bruce Lavigne. “It was raining but it’s good to be out there.”

Garden nurseries have also been affected. Moscarillo’s Nursery in West Hartford, which normally sees crowds on the final weekend of September, did not see its usual push.

“A lot of missed sales probably,” lamented owner, Robert Moscarillo.

Moscarillo’s is a popular destination for those seeking traditional autumn décor, like mums and pumpkins. While there is a huge display available, some inventory is being withheld to prevent rain damage.

“There’s usually a lot more out here,” said Moscarillo. “A lot of pumpkin bins are in the greenhouse. We’re trying to keep them dry and good for customers.”

For nurseries around the state the weather has been a challenge, and a disappointment.

“Really all of June and July we’ve been feeling this,” Moscarillo said. “We hope for a good fall when you have a wet summer, and we are just continuing this weather pattern.”