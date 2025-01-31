Potomac Crash

Mass. native who loved Cape Cod identified as DC plane crash victim

North Dighton native Chris Collins spent time visiting Stamford, Connecticut, dog rescue Lucky Dog Refuge, his family said, where frequent walks "brought him tremendous joy"

By Asher Klein

Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A man from Massachusetts who never lost his love for visits to Cape Cod was among the 64 people killed in the mid-air collision involving American Airlines Flight 5342 this week in Washington, D.C.

The family of Chris Collins shared a statement Friday celebrating the life of the "true adventurer with a passion for the outdoors and a lifelong love of animals."

The North Dighton native was married and worked in New York City in finance, according to the statement. He also spent time visiting Stamford, Connecticut, dog rescue Lucky Dog Refuge, the family said, where frequent walks "brought him tremendous joy."

They said his love of the outdoors was topped by an appreciation for the coast of Brewster and the rest of Cape Cod.

Read the family's full statement below:

Our family is devastated by the loss of Chris, our beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle. Chris was a true adventurer with a passion for the outdoors and a lifelong love of animals. His talent as a financial professional brought him to New York City, where he fell in love with a city girl, his cherished wife Jen. While Jen and Chris built a joy-filled city life together, Chris’ call to the outdoors never wavered, whether it was hiking Lögberg in Iceland, camping and rafting in the Great Smoky Mountains, skiing and snowboarding, and most of all, enjoying the coastal outdoor landscape of Brewster, MA and the rest of Cape Cod.

Chris grew up in North Dighton, MA, adored by his parents Bob and Nancy and was always ready for friendly competition with his brother, Matt. The love of dogs he discovered early in life only grew stronger over the years. His frequent walks with the dogs at Lucky Dog Refuge in Stamford, CT brought him tremendous joy.

Chris’ kindness and compassion extended to everyone, whether you were a family member, friend, or one of the many strangers he connected with during his outdoor adventures. He will be in our hearts forever.

Our family requests your privacy and understanding and will not be making any further comments at this time.

