DCF says they were involved with family of infant who died at Milford motel

By Angela Fortuna

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) said they were involved with the family of an infant found dead at a Milford motel weeks before the baby's death.

In response to the incident, DCF officials said they are conducting a joint investigation with the Milford Police Department.

The man suspected of hurting an infant that was found dead in a motel room bathtub last Wednesday appeared in court after his arrest. Dale Kirkland, 31, of Bridgeport, is facing charges including risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

The investigation will include DCF's knowledge about the family, support provided, casework decisions, adherence to policy and best-case practices, according to DCF.

Investigators will also speak with members of the community who were involved with the family.

Before the baby's death, DCF officials said they were involved with the family for about four weeks.

The investigation remains ongoing and DCF said they are unable to comment further on the matter at this time.

"Pursuant to OCA's statutory responsibilities, we will review the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of this child," the Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) said in a statement.

Kirkland is being held on a $1 million bond and police say he's likely to face additional charges.

