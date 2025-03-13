DCF says it has no records on family of man held captive for 20 years

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) said Thursday it has no records related to the family of a man who told police he was held captive inside a Waterbury home since the age of 11. He is now 32 years old.

He was found in the home on Blake Street in Waterbury in February after emergency crews responded to a fire at the home. The man told first responders he set the fire in an attempt to escape. He weighed 68 pounds at the time he was found, according to police.

At a news conference Thursday, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo called the case "the worst treatment of humanity" that he has witnessed in his 33 years in law enforcement.

Police arrested the victim's stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, on Wednesday. She is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Tom Pannone, the former principal of the now-closed Barnard Elementary School in Waterbury, said he and his staff had concerns about the boy when he was at the school more than 20 years ago. Pannone told NBC Connecticut he called Sullivan several times and called the Department of Children and Families about his concerns at least 20 times.

In a statement released Thursday, DCF commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly said the agency has been "unable to locate any records pertaining to this family nor any records connected to the names of others who have indicated they made reports to our Department."

DCF expunges reports of abuse or neglect after five years if they have been investigated and not substantiated, according to Hill-Lilly.

Here is the statement from Commissioner Hill-Lilly in full:

"We are shocked and saddened for the victim and at the unspeakable conditions he endured. The now adult victim has shown incredible strength and resilience during this time of healing and our hearts go out to him.

"As a result, the Department of Children and Families has looked extensively at our current and historical databases and, to date, have been unable to locate any records pertaining to this family nor any records connected to the names of others who have indicated they made reports to our Department. In accordance with state regulation, it should also be noted that reports of neglect and abuse that have been investigated and not substantiated are expunged 5 years after completion of the investigation provided there are no other substantiated reports.

"We will continue our search and ask anyone with additional information to contact the Waterbury Police Department.

"These horrors serve as a reminder that it takes the diligent efforts of all members of the community - family, friends, neighbors, and professionals - to protect children from abuse and neglect.

"A reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.

"As additional information is learned, the Department will be as transparent as possible while working within the parameters of both federal and state confidentiality laws."