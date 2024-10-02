Police investigating after emaciated dog was found dead at Naugatuck cemetery

Police are investigating after an emaciated dog was found dead at a cemetery in Naugatuck. They said the dog was in such poor condition that they could not be sure how old it was.

The investigation started on Friday morning when the caretaker of Hillside Cemetery on High Street contacted them after finding an extremely malnourished and emaciated gray and white Staffordshire Terrier.

Police said the dog appeared to have passed away overnight or early in the morning.

Based on the dog’s poor condition and the circumstances, police treated the scene as a crime scene.

They cannot determine how old the dog was because of the severity of the condition. Based on the size, it was estimated to be between 6 and 8 months old but could have been up to 2 to 6 years old because of its teeth.

Naugatuck Animal Control asks anyone with information about whoever is responsible to email them at NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com or call 203-729-4324 or our confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

Police said Desmond’s Army is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, prosecution and conviction. The reward will expire in 90 days.