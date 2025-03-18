Dead golden retriever found in garbage can in East Hartford

A golden retriever was found dead in a garbage can in East Hartford and an investigation is underway, according to East Hartford Animal Control.

They said a garbage bag was placed over the dog and it was left in a garbage can behind the abandoned Stop & Shop at 940 Silver Lane.

Animal control is asking for help to identify the owner of the dog, which is an older male dog.

Warning: NBC Connecticut is not showing the photos of the dog because they are disturbing. They are posted on the East Hartford Animal Control Facebook page here.

Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates are assisting animal control with getting a necropsy to determine how the dog died, according to animal control.

Anyone with information is asked to call us 860-291-7572.