Severe weather

Deadline approaching for small businesses, nonprofits to apply for federal help after August 2024 storms

Damage to Park Road in Oxford
NBC Connecticut

The deadline is approaching for small businesses  and private nonprofit organizations in Connecticut to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans to cover costs from the severe storms last August.  

The U.S. Small Business Administration said the deadline is June 20 to apply for loans to offset economic losses from flooding, landslides and mudslides during severe storms on Aug. 18 and 19, 2024.

The disaster declaration covers Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties in Connecticut and small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and private nonprofit can apply.

Photos: Heavy rain causes flooding, knocks out roads and bridges

The SBA said it cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.25% for private nonprofits with terms up to 30 years. You can apply online at sba.gov/disaster.

Applicants could also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

