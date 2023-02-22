connecticut schools

Deadline for RSCO School Choice Application is Next Tuesday

Families with children entering pre-K through grade 12 have until Feb. 28 to submit an application for the 2023-24 school year through the CT State Department of Education’s Regional School Choice Office.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC 5 News

The Regional School Choice Office, also known as RSCO, application is open right now for the 2023-24 school year. 

It gives parents the power to choose a school or program for their child to attend, outside of their home district.

“I personally went to Prince Tech. A lot of those schools do help because it helps people figure out what they want to do in the future. You can also further your education being you are in a technical school,” Breaunna Jones, of Hartford, said.

Jones, a former student within the RSCO programs, knows firsthand the benefits. So, last year, she entered her four-year-old son Wynter in the program.

“Especially with him being in pre-K I would rather him be in a magnet school than a daycare,” Jones said.

Families with children entering pre-k through grade 12 can also be a part of it by applying to a wide range of schools in the Greater Hartford area.

Regional School Choice Office Education Consultant Shola Freeman said there are some new additions, including an advanced manufacturing school, expanded athletic program and the first-ever dual language programs.

“We understand this is a good opportunity for students to hone in on this language and also give them greater opportunities, when they graduate, to be bilingual,” Freeman said.

Families who submit on-time applications will receive placement notification in April. Students who do not receive a placement in the first round of offers will have opportunities to view the waitlist in real time and change their school choice, according to RSCO.

“We have schools that are really popular, we want to give families an understanding of where they sit on the waitlist,” Freeman said. 

The application is open until Feb. 28. More information can be found here.

