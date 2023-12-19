Deadline to change party affiliation ahead of 2024 presidential primary is approaching            

The deadline to change your political party to be able to vote in the Presidential preference primary is just weeks away.

Voters who want to change their party affiliation to vote in a different primary have until Jan. 2 to do so, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement.

If voters are not registered with a party, in Connecticut they are known as “unaffiliated” voters and may register with a party by March 15 to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary.

“It is important for voters to understand how the process works and not lose out on an opportunity to participate because of missing important deadlines,” said Thomas said in a statement. “I hope this reminder encourages voters to check their voter registration to make sure they are ready to vote in April, as voters can sometimes be inadvertently unsubscribed from a party, be new to the state and unfamiliar with the election laws or just not think about the Presidential Preference Primary until it is too late to make the change.”

During the Presidential Preference Primary, members of a political party select their party’s candidate for president and only registered members of a political party that is nominating a presidential candidate can vote in this election.

You can look up your party affiliation by visiting myvote.ct.gov/lookup or visit your town clerk or registrar of voters office.