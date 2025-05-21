Deadline to sign up for $5 junior golf rounds approaching

Kids 6 through 18 years old across the state have until this weekend to sign up for Youth on Course.

It's a year-round golf program that provides an opportunity for junior golfers to golf at a discounted rate.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It’s great for the kids,” said Timberlin Head Golf Professional Marc Bayram. “It gives kids the accessibility to go play golf at an affordable price at mostly public golf courses.”

“Golf is a game you can play your entire life,” said First Tee Connecticut Vice President of Programs Mark Murnane. “You can learn life skills through the game of golf.”

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the National Golf Foundation, the average cost for an 18-hole round of golf in 2023 was $43. It says this is an increase from previous years, however several courses throughout the state are offering a chance to golf for $5, and some courses offering even cheaper rounds at $3.

The program is in partnership with Youth on Course and Bank of America, who is helping to subsidize the program so that local courses don’t lose revenue.

Parents have until May 24, to sign up online for a free one-year membership. The membership includes access to participating courses across the country and in Canada and Australia.

Participating Golf Courses in Connecticut Include: