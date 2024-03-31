2 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeport shooting

Two people have died and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport late Saturday night.

Officers responded to Stratford Avenue and Logan Street around 11:15 p.m. after getting a report of multiple people shot.

Police said they found three people on the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

During that time, a fourth person with gunshot wounds reportedly arrived at an area hospital.

According to police, two of the people who were shot died at the hospital early Sunday morning. Authorities have identified the two people as a 32-year-old Bridgeport man and a 20-year-old Bridgeport man. Their names have not been released.

The two other people who were shot, identified by police as a 34-year-old Bridgeport woman and a 25-year-old Bridgeport man, are in stable condition.

Investigators said a crime scene was found and includes property on Stratford Avenue and the surrounding city streets and sidewalks. Police believe the shooting happened in a neighborhood they referred to as the East End of Bridgeport.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation. It is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.