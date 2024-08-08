Massachusetts

Deadly crash shuts down I-91 in Springfield for several hours

The pedestrian who was killed was identified by police as 54-year-old Dominic Brad, of Hartford, Connecticut

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Getty Images

A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 91 in western Massachusetts for several hours Thursday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on I-91 south in Springfield, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Corolla struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway. State police did not say if any charges could be filed.

The pedestrian who was killed was identified by police as 54-year-old Dominic Brad, of Hartford, Connecticut.

The name of the driver of the vehicle was not released, and state police did not say if any charges could be filed.

I-91 south was closed for several hours, but reopened around 6 a.m., according to police.

