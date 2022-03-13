Deadly Hit-and-Run Under Investigation in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning.

Officials said they responded to the area of Boston Avenue and Remington Street at about 3 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Emergency personnel at the scene said they saw an unresponsive woman in the westbound lane of Boston Avenue. Crews tried to assist her but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes later, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Kemesha Roberts Johnson.

A witness told police that the car approaching an intersection hit Roberts Johnson, who was trying to cross the street. The car carried her approximately 200 feet until she fell onto the road.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was notified and they're investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 203-576-7640 or use the police department's tip line by calling 203-576-TIPS.