Church members mourn family killed in Newington crash

We’re learning more about some of the victims in Saturday’s deadly in crash in Newington. That crash killing four people, three of them from the same family, which included a Newington high school student.

“They were always helping, always smiling, always helping in everything,” Jose Balbuena, a member of St. Mary Church, said.

Members of St. Mary Church in New Britain are paying their respects at a makeshift memorial on Willard Avenue in Newington. They’re mourning the loss of Newington High School senior Gabriela Difo, her mother Florinda Tineo and her aunt, Jeanette Tineo. All of them died in a car crash Saturday morning that left one other person dead. They say the family often attended church services and were very active in their events.

“When it was the Day of the Virgin of Altagracia from the Dominican Republic, they were always helping. Always right there,” Balbuena said.

Church members say the news of the crash was shocking and made for a very somber Easter service. They say the church priest was particularly shaken.

“He was very sad and he still can’t believe it either because he said on Friday that at 10:30 at night, they were right there with him, and they came and said bye to him not knowing it was going to be the last time he was seeing them,” Balbuena said.

As cars pass by at the memorial, church members say they’ve noticed speeding cars.

“You never know. Kids playing around here or something. You can see right now with the way they’re passing. They’re not respecting the speed limit,” Balbuena said.

As they continue mourning, members say the priest is looking at ways to help the family.

“He’s thinking still right now what he’s going to do for them, but I know that he’s going to do something for them, for the whole community,” Balbuena said.

Newington police say the fourth victim has not been identified and a fifth person only suffered minor injuries.

The Newington school superintendent along with local leaders have sent their condolences. Anyone with information about this crash is being asked to contact Newington police by calling Officer Lambros at (860) 594-6229.