Police investigate deadly shooting in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight in New Haven Monday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened in the area of George Street and Winthrop Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died. His identity is unknown at this time.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the incident may have stemmed from an argument, possibly a robbery. The circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

The shooter has not yet been located, but it seems as though they knew the victim, according to police.

Mayor Justin Elicker said authorities will "work hard to find the person who took this young man's life and bring them to justice."

"Almost all the violence we see in the city is people who know each other or are targeting each other," Elicker said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

