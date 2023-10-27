Deaf community grieves following mass shooting in Maine

Father and husband, 36-year-old Joshua Seal, is one of several members of the deaf community killed in Lewiston, Maine.

“I just tell myself one day at a time,” Elizabeth Seal said.

Joshua was an American Sign Language interpreter. His wife Elizabeth Seal spoke to NBC Nightly News about how she is coping.

“I'm still processing. I'm trying to support my kids. I have a fantastic family, deaf community, a huge group of people supporting us,” Seal said.

The support from the deaf community is far-reaching across New England.

NBC Connecticut spoke through an interpreter to the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford.

“Our community is very small, and tight knit and so the impact has been tremendous among our community,” Executive Director Jeff Bravin said.

On Wednesday, Bravin got notice that four members of the deaf community were killed while they were playing cornhole at a bar and grill restaurant.

“They were there to play cornhole, but many members of the deaf community knew those individuals because they are very involved in disc golf tournaments and they often attended those tournaments, alongside our employees, who are members of that disc golf club,” Bravin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community that is there.”

Elizabeth, now a widow, said she is not alone in the grieving process.

“The other victims and families, we are going to be connected forever about this trauma and we'll be able to support each other in that,” Seal said.