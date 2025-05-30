Woman found dead in New Haven park

A woman was found dead in a park in New Haven on Friday morning.

Police said the woman, who is in her late-30s, was found dead near the road that goes through Edgewood Park.

There are no apparent signs of trauma, police said, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

NHPD is out with a sudden death in Edgewood Park. A female in her late 30s was found deceased near the road that goes through the park. There are no apparent signs of trauma, however the OCME will conduct an autopsy to determine cause/manner of death. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) May 30, 2025