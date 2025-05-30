New Haven

Woman found dead in New Haven park

NBC Connecticut

A woman was found dead in a park in New Haven on Friday morning.

Police said the woman, who is in her late-30s, was found dead near the road that goes through Edgewood Park.

There are no apparent signs of trauma, police said, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

