Death Investigation in Florida May Have Connecticut Ties

A death investigation that's underway in central Florida may have Connecticut ties.

Police in Celebration, Florida, said four people were found dead inside of a home on Monday.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been taken into custody, but no other details, including the names of the victims, have been released.

Neighbors tell our sister station in Orlando that a family with three kids ranging in ages from 3 to 11 lived in the home. They also said the family's father would fly back and forth to Connecticut.

"He lived in connecticut so he was not here during the week but he came home on the weekends, but he was extremely nice," said neighbor Connie McGarian.

Court documents show an eviction lawsuit had been filed at the home two days before Christmas.