Death of Bridgeport Man in February Ruled Homicide

The death of a 68-year-old Bridgeport man has been ruled a homicide and police said they have developed a suspect.

Police said Jeffrey Lindo was assaulted at his Charles Street home during a domestic dispute on Feb. 17 and he was found unresponsive on Feb. 20 and he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified Bridgeport police on Wednesday that Lindo died of blunt impact injury to the head and his death was ruled a homicide. 

Police said the Bridgeport police department’s homicide squad took charge of the investigation on Feb. 20 and developed a suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detective Brian Coyne at 203-581-5223 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. 

