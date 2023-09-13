Death of child found in Connecticut River after crash on Route 9 deemed suspicious

The death of a 2-year-old little girl who was found after a crash and a search along Route 9 in Cromwell Monday night is considered suspicious, according to state police.

State police said they responded to the report of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell near exit 25 around 5:20 p.m. and found a vehicle unoccupied.

Witnesses told state troopers that a woman got out of the vehicle with a young child and went down an embankment next to Route 9 North.

After two hours of searching, first responders spotted a woman walking along Route 9 North who matched the witness description of the driver of the unoccupied vehicle. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said.

A short time later, first responders found an unresponsive child in a rocky area of the Connecticut River, according to state police. The child was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

State police said they have determined that the child was a 2-year-old girl from Cromwell who was with her 24-year-old mother, according to a report from state police.

After the crash, the mother and daughter left the motor vehicle and ended up on the banks of the Connecticut River, state police said.

They said the death of the little girl is deemed suspicious and remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash, has dashcam footage or saw anything suspicious on the Connecticut River is asked to contact Det. Bria at james.bria@ct.gov.

The child was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to determine the cause and manner of death.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified, according to state police.