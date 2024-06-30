Death of CT DOT worker on the job hits home for tow truck drivers

As the state continues to mourn the death of a Department of Transportation worker, we’re taking a closer look at the risks non-emergency workers face working on the side of roads and highways.

When tow truck driver Ted Jerolmon responds to a call, there’s one thing that goes through his head.

“There’s not a single accident that I pull up on or even helping a stranded motorist that I hope this isn’t the time,” he said.

Jerolmon says he works on the side of a highway about twice a week and is always scanning for speeding or erratic drivers.

“When you have to step out of your vehicle, whether it’s a side road or a main highway, it’s tough,” he said.

He says the death of DOT worker Andrew DiDomenico hits hard as a non-emergency worker on the road. State police say DiDomenico was working when he was struck and killed by an impaired driver Friday morning. She’s facing multiple charges including driving under the influence and failure to slow down and move over.

“Just the thought of the family or someone having to call someone’s family and telling them they’re not coming home. It’s tough,” Jerolmon said.

He had a close call last year with a driver in Downtown Milford during a towing call with a car taking out his truck door.

“If I had another thirty seconds and started to swing my legs out the door, I don’t if I would be standing here literally today,” Jerolmon said.

He says driver awareness about Connecticut’s Move Over Law is needed and wants it done in schools. He’s also making it visible on his own truck.

“We try to have the slow down, move over logo on our trucks, shirts, put it anywhere we can to try to keep at the forefront of people’s minds,” Jerolmon said.