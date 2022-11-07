Death of Man Found in Hartford Hotel Room Is Homicide: PD

A man found in a Hartford hotel room with a gunshot wound Sunday morning is the victim of a homicide, according to police.

Officers responded to a hotel room at 100 Weston St. at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting victim who was unresponsive and they found 32-year-old Angel King, of Hartford, police said.

King was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

During an autopsy on Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined King’s death was a homicide, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to

call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).