Death of Man Found in Parking Area of Trail in Watertown Appears Suspicious: PD

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking area of a conservation trail in Watertown on Saturday and authorities said the circumstances of his death appear suspicious in nature.

Officers received a call from passing motorists about an unresponsive man in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail off of Ice House Road shortly before 8 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the man was dead. Police said the man has not yet been identified.

According to investigators, the circumstances around the man's death appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Watertown Police Department's detective bureau and Connecticut State Police's Major Crime Squad are investigating.

Ice House Road is closed from Saco Street to Echo Lake Road until further notice. Drivers in the area are urged to find other routes.